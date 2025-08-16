Brookside was known for addressing groundbreaking social issues, often ahead of its time, something that Hollyoaks has taken on since.

The crossover will see the return of the iconic, heritage Brookside characters as a treat for audiences and to mark the milestone. Details are yet to be announced on who will be returning.

Executive producer Hannah Cheers said: "This episode is a love letter to both Hollyoaks and Brookside. Brookside gave birth to Hollyoaks - it grew up on the same site and eventually took over its sets.

"For everyone at Lime Pictures (originally Mersey TV), Hollyoaks' history is deeply rooted in Brookside, and its legacy lives on through our crew and, of course, some of our cast.

"This special feels like both a moving and fitting tribute to our origin story and a chance for fans to revisit much-loved Brookside characters in honour of that legacy.

"These iconic Brookside characters are soap archetypes that helped define British TV; soap archetypes that new generations are still discovering now through Hollyoaks."

The Corkhill Family. Mersey Television Company Limited

Cheers noted that she was "passionate" about revisiting Brookside for the 30th anniversary, and after receiving the go ahead from Sir Phil and Channel 4, the crossover was able to become a reality.

"Writer Steve Hughes, who began his career on Brookside, has reimagined where these characters are more than 20 years on," she added. "We hope audiences will enjoy welcoming these old friends back into their homes once again."

Sir Phil said of the news: "It is always bittersweet thinking back to Brookie, the reminders of its success and impact, but the thoughts of many, like Dean Sullivan and Bill Dean, who are no longer with us.

"But it is great that Lime Pictures are paying homage in their Hollyoaks anniversary crossover episodes.

"I can’t wait to see how all the gardens are coping in the heatwave, and who knows what might pop up if someone decides to relay their patio. I know we left something else down there."

Filming will begin in September, with permission having been granted by the owner of the close and the Liverpool Film Office - as the unadopted road in West Derby is now home to residents.

Those very residents have also been invited to share lunch with the cast and crew as filming gets under way soon.

