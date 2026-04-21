Tensions are rising in Coronation Street, as mother and son Debbie (Sue Devaney) and Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) had an almighty argument ahead of 'Murder Week'.

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Carl may well be the resident who meets their maker during an epic series of standalone episodes, and let's face it – there's plenty of people who would like to see him leave Weatherfield forever.

Earlier this week, stepfather Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) knocked him to the ground with a punch, warning him to stay away from Debbie and stop trying to siphon money from her. Following the brutal attack, Carl was hospitalised, and he spelled out to Debbie that he knew who was responsible.

However, while being interviewed by the police, he pretended that his memory was hazy and that he couldn't remember who assaulted him.

Carl only did this for financial gain, having told Debbie that she must sign over 50 per cent of the Chariot Square Hotel to him or Ronnie would face prison.

Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) attacked Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard). ITV

In today's episode, having learnt that Carl was trying to blackmail Debbie, Ronnie pleaded with her not to cave to his demands. She felt like there was no option but to hand over the business, as she didn't want him to face a stretch behind bars like she had.

Ronnie insisted that he should hand himself into the police, and therefore Carl wouldn't be able to have any power over her.

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Meanwhile, at the hotel, Carl swanned into the bar and made his presence known. He grabbed a drink from the bar before telling manager Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) that he was now his boss, and that his services were no longer required.

He then made his way to the Streetcars flat, having been summoned by Debbie, who dealt an ultimatum.

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) told Carl to leave forever. ITV

She would give him some cash on the promise that they never see one another again, but he wouldn't be getting the hotel. She said that she wanted only happy memories of him, and with her dementia worsening, she was concerned that him being in her life might be a reminder of his wrongdoings.

Carl was furious, and in retaliation, she slapped him. He then stormed out, leaving his mother distraught.

Back at his hotel room he decided to enact one final act of revenge, turning on the bathroom taps and trashing the bed.

How will Debbie react when she realises what he's done?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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