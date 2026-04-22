Seven Walford residents are in serious danger after a horrifying car crash at the conclusion of today's EastEnders.

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It comes amid Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) worsening mental health, with him refusing to allow his family to leave their flat for fear of them getting hurt. He'd bolted the door, confiscated their mobiles, and called them all in sick at work and school.

With his behaviour becoming increasingly erratic, girlfriend Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) searched for the keys to leave while asking daughter Avani (Aaliyah James) to distract him.

While rifling through the kitchen drawers, son Davinder "Nugget" (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) noticed a series of bruises on her arm, and was quick to accuse Ravi of causing them. Trying to explain himself, Ravi became emotional and fell to the floor in tears, before confessing to another of his sins.

He admitted that he was the one who attacked Nugget earlier this year, which left him with a life-changing head injury and subsequent epilepsy diagnosis.

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) held his family captive in their own home. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Picking up from the dramatic doof doof, the latest instalment - which can be streamed on BBC iPlayer now - saw Nugget verbally lash out towards his father. He was disgusted to learn that the details surrounding his assault had been kept secret for months.

While the argument ensued, Priya decided to use this as a perfect opportunity to escape. Ravi was distracted and in a state of despair, but clocked her moving towards the hallway. He rushed over to stop her, saying that the outside world was dangerous.

When Priya explained that she felt in more danger trapped in the flat, Ravi flipped. Thinking on her feet, she suggested making a quick flit out of Walford together so that they could be safe.

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Ravi agreed, and the family made their way towards the car lot to retrieve a vehicle. Peter Beale (Thomas Law) clocked them driving off and shouted out, but it was too late.

On the road, Priya sped towards the hospital to get Ravi some help, though he noticed some road signage directing towards the emergency department and realised what was happening. He tried to get her to stop, but amid the chaos, Nugget began to suffer a seizure.

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and Max Branning (Jake Wood) were in the other car with grandson Jimmy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She reached backwards to help him, taking her eyes off the road - and veered straight towards another car.

Max Branning (Jake Wood) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) were returning home from a nursery mixer with their grandson Jimmy, and before he had opportunity to swerve, the two vehicles collided.

One of the cars flipped over and rolled across the road, but it's not yet clear who could be in grave danger.

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