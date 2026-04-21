Amid a worrying time for Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) in EastEnders, his family have been rocked by a major revelation.

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The character's mental health has seriously declined in recent months, only intensified by son Nugget's (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) diagnosis with epilepsy – something which he is responsible for.

The teenager suffered a serious head injury during an altercation with his father, who had been spiked by vengeful Nicola and Harry Mitchell (Laura Doddington and Elijah Holloway).

Panic set in when Ravi failed to return home. He'd fallen into the pit at the garage, and began to suffer intense hallucinations of late father Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Lashing out towards the villain, he was unaware that Nugget was actually stood in front of him.

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) held his family captive in their own home. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Earlier this week, Ravi self-harmed again and was rushed to hospital. This came after a restful night where he'd sprung out of bed in a disorientated state and grabbed girlfriend Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy).

On the ward, the pair were spooked to realise that the doctor assigned was none other than Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity), his ex-girlfriend and former step-mother. She said that she had a duty to report the incident to the police, with Priya cautiously explaining that he had inflicted the injury himself.

Nina was satisfied that he was seeking the best medical attention and was happy to discharge him on the condition he had an appointment with his therapist. However, in today's episode, it became apparent that he had no intentions of attending.

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He'd placed a number of padlocks on the flat door, rang Walford High and the car lot to say that Nugget, daughter Avani (Aaliyah James) and Priya were unwell, and hoped that they would get on board with his idea of a 'reset day'.

Ravi also confiscated their phones, preventing contact with the outside world.

Things started off smoothly, though the kids became irritated and wanted to leave. Ravi insisted that they stay inside, as it was his duty to protect them from any further harm.

He revealed that he was the one who attacked son Davinder "Nugget" Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Priya could see the terror in their eyes, which only escalated when Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) arrived on their doorstep. She was worried that nobody was answering their phones, and given Ravi's recent behaviour, questioned whether they were truly ok.

Ravi forced his family to stay low to the ground, with Priya shouting through the door that they'd all came down with a sickness bug and didn't want to pass it onto her. Suki seemed confused by the explanation, but agreed to leave.

The family watched in horror as he broke down. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Priya then asked Avani to choose a new film to watch with Ravi, while she and Nugget frantically searched the flat for the keys to leave. While raking through the kitchen, Nugget noticed a series of bruises on his mum's arm and decided to confront Ravi.

A broken man, he collapsed to the floor and began to reel off a number of his wrongdoings over the years – including attacking Nugget.

How will Nugget deal with this, and will the family be able to escape before Ravi's behaviour escalates?

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