This article contains discussion of topics including self-harm that some readers may find upsetting.

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A former EastEnders character has staged an unannounced return amid Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) worsening mental health.

Last week, viewers saw Ravi mocked by Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) for helping to clean out Penny Branning's (Kitty Castledine) new shop unit on Turpin Road. Ordinarily, he would've reacted, but instead he just watched on with a vacant expression.

He then fell asleep in The Queen Vic, preparing to attack landlady Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) when she attempted to wake him. Step-mum Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) was alerted to what was unfolding, and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) had to open up about his recent struggles.

That night, while lay in bed, Ravi sprung upwards and tried to lash out at a sleeping Priya.

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) took Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to hospital. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Unfortunately, matters worsened in today's episode, as the realisation of what had happened weighed heavy on him. In the kitchen, he self-harmed again, and Priya rushed him to hospital. He'd cut deeply into his leg, and was terrified of the consequences.

Both Ravi and Priya got more than they bargained for in a side ward. The agency doctor attending to him was Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity), his ex-girlfriend and former step-mother.

Nina appeared on the BBC soap in 2022. She was married to Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam), and was secretly plotting to kill him with Ravi. When Ranveer attempted to sexually assault Suki, Ravi went through with the deed and she was part of the cover up.

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The two attempted to frame Suki, though eventually Ravi stood by his family and chose to disown Nina instead.

Priya wasn't happy with her treating Ravi, and was terrified of what she would do. She promised that she was on their side, but said that it appeared that he'd been stabbed and therefore she had a duty to report this to the police.

While not wanting to speak up about Ravi's recent torment, Priya knew that she had little option.

After receiving treatment, Nina questioned whether he had a proper support network. She knew that Ranveer had raised Davinder "Nugget" Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) in Priya's absence, and branded her a liability.

Hersha Verity reprised her role as Dr Nina Gupta after 4 years. BBC

She also wondered what had caused Ravi to be in such a condition, as despite a "wobble" after killing Ranveer, he made a fairly quick recovery. Nina then explained that she was prepared to discharge him on the condition that he continued working with his therapist.

Back in Walford, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) raised the alarm when Nugget went missing. He'd been confronted by some peers about his epileptic seizures in McKlunky's, and rushed off in embarrassment.

Ravi was on the warpath to find his son, and was concerned that his phone was turned off. He marched through the streets, and at one point, believed that Harry was responsible for his disappearance.

Priya managed to break up an uncomfortable encounter between the men, just as Nugget appeared. Ravi demanded that he went home, and with Priya sleeping on the sofa, he began to put measures in place to stop them leaving.

Can Ravi get the help he needs, and is this the last we've seen of Nina?

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