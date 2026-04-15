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EastEnders blackmail intensifies as Vicki Fowler accuses innocent locals in early BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Wednesday's episode of EastEnders, which airs at 7.30pm on BBC One or can be streamed now on ITVX.
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Published: Wednesday, 15 April 2026 at 11:04 am
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