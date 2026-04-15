Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and Zack Hudson's (James Farrar) blackmailer has upped their game in EastEnders, after she wrongly accused a member of her own family.

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Earlier this week, the two shared a passionate kiss after Vicki's hen do. Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) had asked him to be the stripper, and although this made Vicki feel uncomfortable at first, she couldn't deny the chemistry between them both and they shared a charged moment.

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) - who is well aware of her infidelity - clocked them gazing into one another's eyes and fired the Harry's Barn fire alarm to shut it down. However, outside the bar, they fell into a passionate embrace.

Little did they realise, someone was watching from afar and had snapped a sneaky picture. They then texted Vicki demanding her to pay up, or they'd show her fiancé Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) the evidence.

In today's episode, Vicki hadn't slept, and rushed over to The Queen Vic kitchen to ask Zack what their action plan was going to be. She couldn't help but notice that he didn't seem to be bothered by the blackmail, evidently because she had a lot more to lose than he did.

Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) discovered that the text was sent from Lauren Beale's (Jacqueline Jossa) house. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) then walked in, and made a comment about seeing some sort of footage of them both. It turned out that she'd actually seen the video of him stripping, though Vicki accused her of being the blackmailer.

With nowhere left to turn, Vicki admitted all to brother Mark (Stephen Aaron-Sipple), and he used some software to determine where the message had been sent from. The pinpoint was on Lauren Beale's (Jacqueline Jossa) house, and they wasted no time in charging over to the car lot to confront her.

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Lauren was completely oblivious, and Vicki had to cover by saying she wondered whether there was an issue between them because she failed to attend her hen do.

In complete despair, she and Zack retreated to the Square Gardens to discuss what they were going to do. Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), having also seen the video of him stripping, made a comment about how close they seemed.

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) accused Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) - but it wasn't him. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Vicki jumped to the conclusion that he must be responsible for the blackmail. Of course, he wasn't, but during the conversation he did learn that she'd been unfaithful.

Just as Kathy urged her to tell Ross the truth, another text message came in - this time demanding £20k for their silence.

What will Vicki and Zack do?

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