It was only a matter of time before someone else caught Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) in the act.

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The EastEnders love triangle story is in full swing, and despite Kathy Beale's (Gillian Taylforth) earlier reservations and warning against it, the two just can't resist one another. This is despite the fact Vicki is engaged to Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw), and their wedding prep is seemingly full steam ahead with the organisation of hen and stag parties.

Denise, Kim and Chelsea Fox (Diane Parish, Tameka Empson and Zaraah Abrahams) turned up on Vicki's doorstep in today's episode, dressed up in '60s style wigs and costumes. They told her to turn up at Harry's Barn that evening, though she couldn't help but feel that it wasn't an appropriate time to celebrate.

She'd learnt that Ross's son Joel (Max Murray) - who almost killed her last year - had only received six months in a young offenders institute and therefore would be returning to Walford sooner than expected. Although she told Ross that she'd support whatever decision he made about Joel's future, she told him that she didn't want to live with the abusive teen.

With that playing on her mind, Vicki headed to the club to meet her friends. It was an obvious struggle, and when the conversation turned to what first attracted her to Ross, she reflected on the understanding he had for her - though was now unsure whether this was the case.

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) performed at Vicki Fowler's (Alice Haig) hen do. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kim decided to lighten the mood and asked Vicki's brother Mark (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) to be the stripper. He laughed about how inappropriate it was, but agreed to accompany her to The Vic to find a suitable replacement.

Just moments before, Zack had opened up to Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) about his feelings for Vicki. She wondered how things were now they were living under the same roof, and he said that all he wanted was for her to be happy.

Zack noted that he just wanted the same, but couldn't help but feel that their fling was more than just a sordid afternoon with each other now and again. It felt electric, and something he'd never experienced before. Sam urged him to fight for what he wanted.

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When Kim and Mark headed to the pub, Vicki sent Ross a text saying that they should meet up and make things right. He didn't see the message, and instead Zack managed to swoop in before him by agreeing to be the stripper.

Vicki was initially hesitant to entertain his act, though the two soon gazed into one another's eyes and Kathy spotted them from across the room. In order to break up the interaction, she smashed her hand into the fire alarm.

Who caught them kissing? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Outside on the street, Vicki offered a cold Zack her coat and they began to kiss. Things quickly turned intensely passionate, and they were unaware that Ross was heading in their direction.

A number of locals were floating around - including the other hen party attendees, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and her grandson Louie (Jake McNally). It was only a matter of time before somebody saw them.

As Ross began to call Vicki, Zack fled - unaware that someone had snapped a picture of them both kissing.

Who caught them in the act, and what will they do with the incriminating evidence?

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