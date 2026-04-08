This article includes discussion of abuse, sexual harassment and assault that some readers may find distressing.

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EastEnders has revealed the outcome of abusive teen Joel Marshall's (Max Murray) sentencing, after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm, voyeurism, and producing and distributing indecent images of a child.

During his court appearance, it became clear that despite the testimonies given by victims Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James), he couldn't see the error of his ways.

This proved too much for Vicki, who rushed out of the courtroom in tears, fearing that her attacker would never face justice for his crimes. As viewers will recall, he brutally assaulted her and was left for dead following the ordeal.

After some reassurance from Avani – who he secretly recorded himself sleeping with before shaming her for falling pregnant with his child – she returned to court and faced Joel.

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) dealt with the aftermath of Joel's (Max Murray) sentencing. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

He laughed in Avani's face as she delivered her statement, and told the court that he felt he'd been repeatedly failed by his dad and Vicki, who had paid off another of his victims. Joel said that they had been a terrible example to him, and as a result, couldn't decipher right from wrong.

When the judge came to give her verdict, she delivered some surprising news. Joel had decided to change his plea to guilty.

While this was somewhat of a relief to Vicki, she couldn't help but feel saddened that their relationship had come to such a horrific ending. She also dreaded his impending sentencing, worried about what it might mean for her future with fiancé Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw).

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In today's episode, he returned from hearing how long Joel would be sentenced for.

Vicki eagerly awaited the update, and the conversation soon descended into tears as Ross explained that he had been handed six months in a youth offenders institute. This wasn't long at all – and upon his release, he'd inevitably end up back in Walford.

Ross said it was his duty to mend the bond with his son, to reintegrate him into society and ensure that he didn't offend again. For Vicki, this meant that Joel would eventually drive another wedge in their relationship.

Vicki promised that she'd help Ross. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She then revealed that she was prepared to work together with Ross to help Joel, and that it would be impossible to shut herself away from the inevitable turmoil.

When faced with the question of where Joel would live, Vicki admitted that she hadn't thought about it, but that they'd work something out.

Could we soon see Joel living back in Albert Square?

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