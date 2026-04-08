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EastEnders reveals Joel Marshall sentencing outcome as Vicki Fowler makes big decision in early BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Wednesday's episode of EastEnders, which airs at 7.30pm on BBC One or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
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Published: Wednesday, 8 April 2026 at 6:30 am
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