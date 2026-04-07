Jasmine Fisher's (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) freedom could be at risk in EastEnders, as grandmother Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) took to the stand in her murder trial.

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The daughter of Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) could spend the rest of her life behind bars for murdering her father Anthony Trueman on Christmas Day. Although she actually acted in self-defence, the footage she recorded of herself at the scene of the crime couldn't explicitly prove this.

There's still a lot of questions surrounding her innocence, and whether it was necessary for Jasmine to actually take someone's life.

To make matters worse for Jasmine, Anthony's grieving father Patrick (Rudolph Walker) is struggling to see him in a bad light and has made a video statement that could jeopardise Jasmine's chance of being released.

In today's episode, both sides of her family remained at odds ahead of the trial. Kat shared a knowing glance across the Square towards the Fox-Truemans, who were joined by Jasmine's twin brother Josh Goodwin (Joshua Vaughan).

Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) could spend the rest of her life behind bars. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kat had been urged by legal eagle Richie Scott (Sian Webber) to make a character statement in court, and although she was initially reluctant to, she knew that it would help strengthen Zoe's relationship with Josh.

However, despite that, the Slaters may have already lost him. Bad news hit Walford when Josh's adoptive mum Sandra (Dawn Steele) revealed that her mum had managed to secure her a council house in Southend, and that they were going to move away imminently.

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Kat wanted to meet with Sandra and learn more about Jasmine's upbringing, hoping she was making the right decision by giving a positive reference. Sandra opened up about her husband Keith's death, saying that he was driving a difficult Jasmine back to a swimming pool to collect her belongings when the car ended up crashing.

It was never concluded how he managed to crash, and Sandra couldn't help but feel that Jasmine may have been responsible. She also clocked an unusual expression on her face, which cemented to her that there was more to the story.

Sandra Goodwin (Dawn Steele) revealed her doubts about Jasmine's innocence. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With the seed of doubt planted in Kat's mind, she headed to the court to give her statement. Jasmine watched in horror as her grandmother was asked whether she had any doubt over her innocence, and if she may have been telling more lies about the events.

After some hesitation, Kat agreed that there are still a lot of unanswered questions, and that Jasmine may not have been totally truthful.

How will this impact the verdict, and will it ruin Zoe's future with her children?

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