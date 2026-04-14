Zack Hudson (James Farrar) has jumped into another woman's bed in EastEnders amid his affair with Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig).

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Just yesterday, the two shared a passionate kiss after Vicki's hen do. He'd been roped into being the stripper, and although this initially made her feel deeply uncomfortable, she couldn't deny the chemistry between them both.

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) - who is well aware of her infidelity and warned against upsetting their mutual sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) - clocked the interaction and fired the Harry's Barn fire alarm to stop them. However, outside in the cold, Vicki offered Zack her coat and they began to kiss.

Little did they realise, someone witnessed them and snapped a quick photo.

In today's episode, Zack tried to corner Vicki in the kitchen and talk about the kiss and what it meant for them both moving forward. Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) had urged him to seize the day and lay his heart on the line, though she didn't want to discuss it.

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) has been having an affair with Zack Hudson (James Farrar). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Vicki insisted that, despite her feelings, there could never be anything between them. Any doubts about her future with fiancé Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) were then quashed when he reassured her that he'd be sorting an alternative living arrangement for abusive teenage son Joel (Max Murray) when his six month stint in a young offenders institute came to an end.

As viewers will recall, Joel assaulted Vicki and left her for dead, and she's now fearful that he will play a part in their future.

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With his tail between his legs, Zack wandered off to Harry's Barn to drown his sorrows and to update Sam on what had happened. The pair enjoyed a heart-to-heart, and Sam revealed that she'd just received the news that she was clear following her breast cancer diagnosis.

With sparks beginning to fly, the pair headed into the office and slept together.

Zack slept with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf). BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

This clearly showed Zack that there is life beyond his current affection for Vicki, and he headed home to break the news that he was prepared to let things go. However, before they could have a full conversation, she received a text containing the photo of them kissing.

The accompanying message read: "I won't tell if you pay me."

Who is blackmailing Vicki and Zack?

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