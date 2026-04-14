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6 EastEnders spoilers next week: Ravi Gulati's mental health worsens and Grant Mitchell return teased
Max and Cindy grow closer after a car crash, and Nigel takes a turn for the worse.
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Published: Tuesday, 14 April 2026 at 12:01 am
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