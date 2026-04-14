A busy week is ahead in EastEnders as Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) takes a turn for the worse.

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After effectively holding his family hostage in their own home, a huge argument escalates and girlfriend Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) makes an attempt to get him the help he needs.

Their son Davinder "Nugget" (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) experiences another seizure, and Priya crashes a car into Max Branning (Jake Wood) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Meanwhile, Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) resorts to asking for Mark Fowler's (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) help once again, and Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) is acting strangely. When news reaches Albert Square that Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) pneumonia has worsened, Mark ignores his aunty Sam's (Kim Medcalf) wishes and decides to call his dad Grant (Ross Kemp).

Here's everything happening in EastEnders between Monday 20th and Thursday 23rd April.

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Ravi Gulati's mental health crisis worsens

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) refuses to allow his family to leave their flat. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ravi continues to wrestle with a growing sense of helplessness, convinced he can no longer protect those closest to him. Though he’s determined to keep his struggles under wraps, Priya is becoming increasingly alarmed following his recent self-harm and takes matters into her own hands by bringing him to the hospital for support.

Elsewhere, tensions boil over in McKlunky’s when Nugget confronts Will Mitchell (Freddie Phillips) and his mates after discovering they’ve filmed and shared footage of one of his seizures. Humiliated, Nugget rushes out, prompting a frantic search from Ravi.

When father and son are finally reunited, Ravi is clearly shaken and lashes out, insisting the family return home immediately. Back at the flat, Ravi attempts to regain control by proposing a ‘reset day’, urging the family to stay in, play games and watch films.

The family are extremely concerned for his wellbeing. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

However, it soon becomes clear to Priya that this is more than a simple bonding exercise.

As she quietly contemplates escape, Ravi doubles down, adamant that they are safest behind closed doors. Matters escalate when Nugget stumbles upon a discovery that leads him to confront his father head-on.

Ravi’s subsequent revelation sends shockwaves through the family, with Nugget unleashing his anger in a fierce verbal attack towards his dad. Priya clocks that Ravi is distracted attempts to slip away, only to be caught by him.

Priya Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) tries to get him help. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Thinking quickly, she suggests they leave Walford together under the guise of keeping everyone safe - though her true aim is to get Ravi the help he desperately needs.

Taking a car from the lot, Priya bundles the family inside and sets off for the hospital, but her plan begins to unravel when Ravi realises something is amiss and challenges her. Suddenly, Nugget suffers another seizure, causing Priya to lose concentration and the car veers wildly out of control - straight into Max and Cindy, who are heading home from a nursery mixer with Jimmy.

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In the aftermath, Ravi retreats back to Walford alone, while Priya soon follows, desperately searching for him. It isn’t long before she tracks him down on the viaduct, where, in an emotional exchange, she finally gets through to him.

Accepting that he needs help, Ravi agrees to step back from the edge.<

2. Max Branning and Cindy Beale grow closer

A horrific incident brings Max Branning (Jake Wood) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) together. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Max wastes no time ensuring Cindy and Jimmy are safely out of the wreckage following the crash.

Relieved that they’ve escaped serious harm, the pair share a tender moment before heading to the hospital together, where their bond continues to grow.</span

Is she one step closer to becoming the next Mrs Branning?

3. Lauren Beale teams up with Mark Fowler again

Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) offers to lend a hand. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lauren’s bid to make a success of the car lot takes a new turn when Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) points her towards a contact selling cut-price vintage motors ripe for restoration. Striking a deal with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for repairs, Lauren is surprised when Mark steps in, offering to take on the work himself.

However, her optimism is short-lived when the first car arrives - and it’s far from what she’d hoped for. After taking a closer look, Mark delivers the bad news that there’s little chance of turning a profit, though he vows to help her claw back the losses.

4. Elaine Peacock and Ian Beale make amends

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) finally see eye to eye. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At the council gala, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) finds herself out of her depth as Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) effortlessly works the room.

Following a tense encounter with another guest, the pair reach an uneasy truce, agreeing to put their past differences aside.

How long will the truce last?

5. Lexi Pearce is a cause for concern

Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) is taking time off school again. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The Mitchells rally around Lexi after she refuses to attend school again. With concerns mounting, Sam turns to Phil, convinced he’s the only one who can reach her.

As he steps in, the family uncover the real reason behind Lexi’s behaviour.

Is she worried about Nigel again?

Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) health is worsening. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Worries grow for Nigel as Sam reveals to Phil that his pneumonia has significantly worsened. As the news spreads to Sam and Mark, the latter suggests informing Grant.

However, Sam is quick to shut the idea down, pointing out that Grant has ignored all her attempts to contact him. Reflecting on how fractured the Mitchell family has become since Peggy’s death, Sam admits just how far they’ve drifted.

Mark calls his dad Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Mark, however, sees a glimmer of hope. He suggests that Nigel’s illness could be the catalyst to reunite them - and, acting on impulse, he leaves Grant a voicemail urging him to return to the Square.

When will Grant stage his comeback?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

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