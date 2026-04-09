This article includes discussion of suicide that some readers may find distressing.

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Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) is to reach a crisis point on EastEnders later this month.

The BBC One soap has been airing an ongoing storyline surrounding the character's mental health in recent months as Ravi has begun to self-harm and grown increasingly erratic and unstable.

In a career-best performance from Thiara, viewers have seen Ravi dealing with immense guilt surrounding his criminal exploitation of vulnerable Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) and Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) in a drug operation.

If that wasn't enough, he's also had to come to terms with violently attacking his son Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) after being spiked in a revenge plot by the Mitchells, and also dealing with the pressure of being an undercover informant for the police in an organised crime organisation.

In the coming weeks, as he continues to fear for protecting his family, Ravi's spiralling mental health will lead him to consider taking his own life.

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ravi's partner, Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), step-mother Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal), and his children will be seen trying their hardest to help, and will ultimately get him the help he needs.

EastEnders has also confirmed that the soap has been working with Samaritans on the story in a bid to portray these scenes as accurately and sensitively as possible.

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Executive Producer Ben Wadey said of the story: "EastEnders always takes great care when researching storylines such as Ravi’s and we’re grateful to Samaritans for the advice they have given us, helping us ensure Ravi’s story is told with the care and sensitivity it deserves."

Meanwhile, Lorna Fraser, Head of Media Advisory Service at Samaritans, added: "Storylines responsibly reflecting experiences of mental health and suicide can help tackle stigma and encourage viewers who might be struggling to talk about how they are feeling.

"We’re proud to have supported EastEnders with covering Ravi’s self-harm and mental health crisis sensitively and grateful for their efforts in making this as safe as possible. We hope it helps anyone watching to seek support if they need it."

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, Rethink Mental Illness and Mind for guidance.

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