The jury's verdict is in - is EastEnders' Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) guilty, or not guilty?

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For months, the relative newcomer has been locked up awaiting trial for the murder of her own father, Anthony Trueman, on Christmas Day. It was just moments after she'd realised he was her birth dad, when he suddenly lunged towards her and she killed him with a salt lamp.

Birth mum Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) was out cold on the floor beside him, but after regaining consciousness, she decided to hand herself in for the crime to save Jasmine. Just weeks later, Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) betrayed her granddaughter and reported her to the police.

Footage of the incident was recorded on Jasmine's phone, though it didn't fall back into the Slater family's hands until fairly recently. Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) - who had her own vendetta against Jasmine - had stolen the device in the hope it would put her behind bars permanently.

However, she quickly became guilt-ridden and planned to plant the phone in The Vic, but was caught in the act.

Jasmine Fisher's (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) fate was decided. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

For most of this week, it seemed that the video wouldn't be enough evidence to prove that Jasmine acted in self-defence. Her paternal grandfather Patrick (Rudolph Walker) recorded a character statement that completely discredited her innocence, while Kat agreed that she couldn't be 100 per cent sure that she wasn't lying.

Legal eagle Richie Scott (Sian Webber) urged Jasmine to change her plea to guilty, saying that it was looking incredibly likely that they wouldn't believe her.

In a true soapy twist, the outcome of the trial was delivered in today's instalment. Jasmine was found not guilty, and was free to leave.

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Back in Walford, as her newfound family celebrated the win, not everything was sunshine and roses. The Trueman clan were still suspicious, and had welcomed her twin brother Josh Goodwin (Joshua Vaughan) into their home so that he didn't have to move to Southend with adoptive mother Sandra (Dawn Steele).

Tensions were also bubbling between Jasmine and Sandra, who hadn't seen one another in over a decade. Jasmine was the passenger in the car that Sandra's husband Keith was driving when he was involved in a fatal road traffic collision, and there were still a lot of unanswered questions about that day.

Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) welcomed Jasmine into the Slater family fold. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sandra noted that her former adoptive daughter's expression seemed vague and emotionless in the aftermath, and she couldn't be sure if she was somewhat responsible.

Jasmine explained that she had watched Keith die, and in the aftermath she also became estranged from Josh and Sandra. It was one of the most difficult times of her life, and changed her as a person.

Kat reassured her that she could put the past behind her. It was a new beginning with the Slater clan, and Jasmine embraced the idea of changing her surname.

Is this the end of Jasmine's turmoil, or is there something yet to be unearthed?

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