Let's face it – if your name is Cindy Beale and you live in Walford, you probably have a target on your back.

Ad

The EastEnders legend, played by Michelle Collins, has been at the centre of so many scandals over the years, it's hard to decipher who does and doesn't like her. She's not the sort of woman with a huge support network.

That being said, there was much concern for her in today's instalment, after she was sent tumbling down a staircase at the hands of mysterious Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness).

Cindy was sent flying down the stairs. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

The barmaid is somewhat of an enigma. Only in the last week have we learnt that she has a darker side. Since her arrival, Jasmine has become obsessed with digging for information on Cindy, even moving into her house to get closer to her.

She also seemed reluctant to hand over her right-to-work paperwork, and when she eventually submitted her national insurance number, it flagged as belonging to someone else.

As a baffled Cindy spoke about the confusion with Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) in the pub, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) chimed in and said he'd heard Jasmine voicing her revenge plans when he accidentally hit her with his car.

Cindy decided to meet up with Jasmine's mum, who warned that she was troublesome and should be kept at arm's length. She also mentioned that her dad came from a bad family – which set alarm bells ringing in Cindy's head.

Since the late '90s she's been evading the Ford family, whose path she crossed and was forced to go into witness protection. When the threat was distinguished, she was able to return to Albert Square and resume her old life.

Oscar believed Jasmine's lies. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Jasmine was angry to hear that Cindy had met up with her mum, and pushed her backwards down the staircase at the side of The Prince Albert. Today, Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) found her lying unconscious and she was rushed to hospital.

He made his way to meet Jasmine, praying that she could offer a reasonable solution to the madness. She denied any wrongdoing, but Oscar clocked that her shoes were blood-stained.

She eventually lied, explaining that Cindy launched at her, and she'd been forced to push her back. A smitten Oscar believed every word.

We're still no closer to finding out Jasmine's identity. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Later, he asked her outright whether she was part of the Ford clan and if she'd only shown an interest in a relationship with him to get closer to Cindy. She, of course, denied this too.

However, once the Beale and Knight families left Cindy to rest in hospital, Jasmine peered through the door and watched her from afar – and didn't go unnoticed.

Is this confirmation that Jasmine is a Ford?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.