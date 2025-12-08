5 has revealed that Home and Away will leave its familiar daytime slot next year.

The Australian soap has held the same 1:45pm weekday timeslot on the channel for years.

But when the show – which went on its annual winter hiatus last week – returns in January, it will no longer be airing on the main channel.

5 said in a statement that the show is "moving exclusively to streaming for daytime viewing", meaning fans who still want to watch it during the day will have to use 5’s streaming app and view it on demand.

There will be no change to the 5Star showings, with the newest episode at 6.30pm and another chance to watch the previous day’s episode at 6pm.

Back in March, 5 started releasing new episodes of the soap at 6am every weekday ahead of linear broadcast.

“Viewing hours surged by 17 per cent year-on-year in its first month, confirming strong early adoption," the statement from 5 explained.

“This momentum continued throughout the year with every month outperforming its counterpart from the previous year.

“Audiences have now become accustomed to accessing the title via streaming; the latest month delivered record-breaking engagement, with viewing hours climbing 23% year-on-year."

Greg Barnett, commissioning editor at 5, added: “Home and Away has been a phenomenal success for us on streaming. Viewers have fully embraced the flexibility of on-demand viewing, driving double-digit year-on-year growth and making streaming the preferred way to watch the show.

“Moving daytime episodes exclusively to streaming is a natural next step, reflecting how audiences want to engage with their favourite content.”

