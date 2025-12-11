The final ever episode of Neighbours has streamed today, after 40 years on air.

It's a bitter pill to swallow for the legions of fans across the globe who tune in for their daily dose of sunshine and drama, given the particularly finite nature of the soap's final storyline.

The last time this happened was in 2022, with British broadcaster 5 cutting funding and therefore bringing production to a close.

In what was then deemed the finale, a wedding party was attended by a multitude of former Ramsay Street residents, including the iconic Scott and Charlene Robinson (Jason Donovan and Kylie Mingoue).

Neighbours ended today after over 40 years on air. Amazon Prime Video

With the story seemingly continuing forever (just not on our screens), fans were given some comfort in the knowledge that their favourite residents all received happy endings.

But that's not the case this time. The Nunawading Studios, where Neighbours was filmed for 39 years, have been handed back to their landlord. A plot that threatens the redevelopment of the famed cul de sac to build a new freeway is largely unresolved, and it's likely that the characters are facing a future apart from one another.

Ramsay Street's redevelopment remains unresolved. Amazon Prime Video

Despite that, executive producer Jason Herbison does believe that a revival – albeit in a strikingly different model to what we have become accustomed to – is possible. It just takes a broadcaster to see faith in his idea.

Here he speaks to RadioTimes.com about what that might look like, and whether it would be feasible in an ever-changing media landscape.

How did you approach the 2025 finale differently from the 2022 one?

I saw an opportunity to set the show up for a new kind of comeback, perhaps as a spin-off or limited series. The finale is designed to give viewers a taste of what those alternate Neighbours universes could look like.

Could we see the characters return in Ramsay Hills? Amazon Prime Video

Which characters would you like to see in their own spin-off series?

There is a great opportunity for at least two new shows to emerge from ashes of Neighbours – Ramsay Hills and Robinson Towers!

We talk about what those alternate stories might look like in the final episodes. Ramsay Hills is brand new suburb – such a show would be quite similar to the Neighbours viewers already know.

Paul showcased his Robinson Towers development. Amazon Prime Video

Robinson Towers is a new hotel and residential development in the heart of Melbourne: high-rise city living.

In my dreamscape, we would make short run seasons of both shows and alternate them. When one ends, the other returns. There could be crossovers of characters and returns to Ramsay Street, if it’s still standing. Who knows, perhaps one day?

What other formats would you be interested in as a way of carrying on Neighbours?

The possibilities are endless. I have an idea for a Christmas movie – maybe that could happen? That said, I’m also enjoying working on new projects at the moment...

The show is beloved and anything could happen.

Are the team still actively pursuing the chance to bring Neighbours back?

We are always open to the discussion. I think we agree that returning to the old model is unlikely, but a conversation will always be welcomed.

If Neighbours were to return, would you still like to produce the show, or hand over the reins to someone else?

I will always be interested in what happens to the brand, but it may not be me taking it forward in the future. It all depends on where I am in my career.

The door has been left open for the story to continue. Amazon Prime Video

I’ve tried to leave it in a good place and open to many possibilities, not just the ones I mentioned. It’s a huge job running a serial drama.

The creative part is fun, but there’s also the management side, which can be all-consuming. I’m personally very happy to have a break from that pace.

But if a new broadcaster is interested in Ramsay Hills or Robinson Towers, I would be happy to share my vision.

Soap operas have changed greatly since Neighbours began. Amazon Prime Video

Do you think a new soap could be launched in today’s TV landscape and survive as long as Neighbours?

The television landscape has evolved greatly since Neighbours and the other iconic soaps were launched. Who knows? That’s really the answer.

I suspect the reality is that shorter runs with less episodes is the way to go. I don’t think we’ll ever see an age where viewers had a small number of channels to choose from, which was the prevailing condition when soaps gained such footholds back in the day.

