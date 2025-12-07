❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Neighbours producer teases "optimistic" finale and reflects on soap's legacy after 40 years
Jason Herbison exclusively reflects on the end of an era – and what he regrets about the final weeks...
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Sunday, 7 December 2025 at 9:00 am
Authors
Johnathon HughesSoaps Writer, RadioTimes.com
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad