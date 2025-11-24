5 has unveiled the release date for upcoming drama The Imposter, which stars Neighbours legend Jackie Woodburne and Coronation Street favourite Kym Marsh.

The four-part series, which revolves around a bitter family feud, will air from Monday 15th to Thursday 18th December at 9pm on 5.

Set in Australia, the drama follows the family’s matriarch Helen, who refuses to sell her sprawling seaside hotel, despite pressure from her three adult children.

Cue the arrival of Helen’s secret daughter (who may or may not be who she says she is), a huge betrayal and, ultimately, a murder.

Alongside Woodburne and Marsh, the series also stars Dannii Minogue (Home and Away), Don Hany (The Survivors), Jane Harber (In Limbo), Charlie Clausen (Prosper), Chi Nguyen (Class of ’07), Kabir Singh (The Tourist), Jackson Gallagher (Wentworth) and newcomer Adeline Williams.

The Imposter began production in Victoria, Australia back in August 2025.

Don Hany, Jackie Woodburne and Jackson Gallagher as Simon, Helen and Ian in The Imposter. 5

The series was announced last July as part of a slate of new 5 shows, including Number One Fan, Missed Call and The Family Secret, as well as returning shows The Hardacres and The Teacher.

"This new slate of scripted commissions showcases the breadth and ambition of 5’s storytelling," said deputy chief content officer and head of scripted at Paramount UK, Sebastian Cardwell.

He continued: "From brand new thrillers and character-driven mysteries to the much-anticipated return of audience favourites, we’re continuing to build a rich and distinctive drama offering.

"These titles reflect our commitment to delivering compelling, accessible British drama that resonates with viewers across the UK. We look forward to announcing further titles in the coming months."

The Imposter will air from Monday 15th to Thursday 18th December on 5 at 9pm.

