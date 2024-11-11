From the team behind All Creatures Great and Small, The Hardacres was always going to be a cosy series hit, and it's certainly gone down a storm with fans.

Based on CL Skelton’s The Hardacre Family Saga Books 1 & 2, the series was brought to the screen by Amy Roberts and Loren McLaughlan (The Winter King, Call the Midwife).

Over the episodes, we followed the family as they went from relative obscurity to being hit with snobbery and judgement from their newfound wealthy peers, with lots of life lessons for them all to learn in the process.

But will there be more episodes of The Hardacres? Read on to find out everything we know so far about a potential second season.

Will there be a season 2 of The Hardacres?

Claire Cooper as Mary and Liam McMahon as Sam in The Hardacres. Channel 5

As of now, Channel 5 has not renewed The Hardacres for a second season.

But seeing as the series has just finished airing on the channel, we may have to wait a little while before any major decisions on the show's future are made. Watch this space.

On what she hopes the audience takes from the series, director Rachel Carey previously said: "I want The Hardacres to resonate with the audience and leave them wanting to know what happens next."

As for whether we'll know exactly what that next step is, we'll just have to wait and see.

When could a potential The Hardacres season 2 release?

Production on the first season was under way in December 2023, and with the premiere set for early October 2024, it seems to be quite the quick turnaround for the show.

We would then assume that, if greenlit soon, a potential new season of The Hardacres could be on our screens sometime in 2025.

Of course, that depends on cast schedules, writing and the production schedule, but it's also likely that we'll be seeing any potential new instalments follow suit and be released in the latter months so as to add them to our autumn/winter watchlists.

The Hardacres cast: Who could return for a potential season 2?

The Hardacres. Channel 5

We'd expect all of the main characters, aka the Hardacre family themselves, to return.

Over the episodes, we did also meet some of the family's new peers and aristocrats, so it's likely that any new episodes could also see the introduction of some new characters too.

The cast of The Hardacres season 1 that we'd expect to make a return for a potential season 2 are as follows:

Claire Cooper as Mary Hardacre

Liam McMahon as Sam Hardacre

Julie Graham as Ma Hardacre

Adam Little as Joe Hardacre

Shannon Lavelle as Liza Hardacre

Zak Ford-Williams as Harry Hardacre

Holly Sturton as Adella Fitzherbert

Cathy Belton as Emma Fitzherbert

Owen Roe as George Fitzherbert

Ingrid Craigie as Mrs Dryden

Siobhan O'Kelly as Lena

Sarah Agha as Betsy

Taheen Modak as Saunders

What could a potential season 2 of The Hardacres be about?

Where the first season of The Hardacres took us right from the family's lows to their highs, we'd assume any potential season 2 would follow directly on from season 1 and continue following the family as they get to grips in their new lives.

Season 1 saw them having to think on their feet in light of an accident that left them unemployed and searching for ways to make money.

After a brainwave from youngest son Harry (Zak Ford-Williams), the family opened their own herring shop, which proved to be a major hit and turned over profit after massive profit.

Soon, they had more money than they had ever had before, and moved into a sprawling country estate – but it wasn't all fun and games, as they were instantly met with side glances from their own housekeepers and their new neighbours.

The family eventually had to reconcile with the fact that they are different than those around them, but that's what makes them unique, not just trying to fit into the ideal image of what it means to be rich, ladylike, aristocratic or otherwise.

The final episode of season 1 was a turning point of sorts as Mrs Dryden (Ingrid Craigie) finally started to wonder if she'd been wrong about the Hardacres all along, but Ma (Julie Graham) exposed the truth of what Mrs Dryden had been saying about them to daughter Mary (Claire Cooper).

As per the finale's synopsis: "In a heartwarming finale, unlikely friendships are cemented, romances are rekindled, and the family bonds are stronger than ever, we’ll leave the Hardacres starting a new chapter and doing it their way."

The Hardacres is available to stream on My5.

