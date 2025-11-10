There's just 19 episodes of Neighbours left to air – meaning that our time with the residents of Ramsay Street is rapidly coming to an end.

It was confirmed earlier in the year that the show would be wrapping up for a third time, with current producers Amazon MGM Media deciding not to renew beyond their 460 episode commission.

Filming concluded in July, with Executive Producer Jason Herbison saying: “Neighbours is a special show and it's been a privilege to make the recent seasons for our loyal viewers around the world. We have added 460 episodes to our legacy of over 9000 episodes, something we all feel proud of.

"Once again, we will be resting the residents of Ramsay Street on a hopeful note, with some tantalising possibilities for a future chapter.”

It's a troubling and uncertain time for everyone. Amazon Prime Video

However, the latest batch of spoiler images seem to show that there may no longer be a Ramsay Street for the show to be based on, should another broadcaster step in to save the day.

Pictures from the episode airing on 1st December show Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) having a heart-to-heart with dad Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne).

What are they discussing?

Nic, Karl and Max place banners on the street. Amazon Prime Video

In the 3rd December episode, Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien) makes a grand return – and is stood in front of a huge 'Fight the Freeway' banner in The Waterhole. This has already been mentioned in recent episodes, but it seems it could soon have a far greater impact on the community than originally thought.

In the following instalment, a number of old residents make their way back to Melbourne, and head out for a trip to the hills with Shane.

Here's a look at everyone we know to be returning, with more to be confirmed, and what we know about their comebacks.

9 old faces return to Neighbours for the penultimate week

1. Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien)

The residents start a campaign to stop the redevelopment. Amazon Prime Video

Original character Shane, who was last seen in March, can be spotted having a conversation with son Max (Ben Jackson) and Karl in the pub. To their right, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is browsing through a brochure.

Max doesn't look particularly pleased, and later, joins Karl and Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) in putting more 'Fight the Freeway' banners on the cul de sac.

2. Sam Kratz (Richard Grieve)

Sam was last seen in August. Amazon Prime Video

Nineties favourite Sam was last seen in August, having reconciled with his wife Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies).

In the new snaps he's seen chatting with Shane, Karl, Susan and Max in the Kennedy kitchen. After a few smiles, the group's mood soon changes when they get down to business.

Is he the one behind the redevelopment?

3. Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies)

Annalise seems to be leading the consultation meeting. Amazon Prime Video

Annalise seems to be accompanying her husband, as a picture from the previous week of episodes shows her leading a residents meeting alongside Sam.

Whatever news they break causes Susan to break down in Karl's arms. And it seems the two aren't given a welcome reception by another old face...

4. Sue Parker (Kate Gorman)

Has Sue had a change of heart? Amazon Prime Video

Eighties high school bully Sue has been back for several guest stints, most recently during a meeting where she openly opposed the freeway build.

However, after discovering she'd be quids in from the sale of her home, she seemed more on board.

Could she have a change of heart after seeing the impact it will have on everyone?

5. Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone)

Mack and Haz can be seen on Shane's trip to the countryside, with Lucas stood on the other side of the group. Amazon Prime Video

Trans rights trailblazer Georgie Stone is reprising her Mackenzie role for one final time, having departed last year for a new life in France with her husband Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar).

Mack can be seen accompanying a number of residents on a trip to the countryside, which seems to be organised by Shane.

6. Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar)

Haz is back too – cosied up with Mackenzie on their chilly trip away from the suburbs. They seem in good spirits, while the Varga-Murphys and Kennedys don't look as enthusiastic.

In fact, Susan soon storms away from the group in frustration.

Jane can be seen holding a brochure again, could it be that Shane is proposing to build an alternative housing development?

7. Lucas Fitzgerald (Scott Major)

Major now directs the show. Amazon Prime Video

Former garage owner Lucas hasn't been a regular character since 2013, but has continued to make guest appearances during the last decade. This has been facilitated by Major's work behind the scenes as a director, allowing him to pop back in from time to time to check on his business in Power Road.

After selling up to Max, it seemed we'd never see him again. However, donning his infamous biker jacket, Lucas joins everyone on Shane's recce.

8. Levi Canning (Richie Morris)

Can you spot Levi behind Max? Amazon Prime Video

Blink and you'll miss him, Levi Canning is hiding behind Max in one of the location shots.

It's been over three years since we last saw him, in what was then deemed the 'final' ever episode. He confessed his love to Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts), and as explained when the show returned the next year, later moved to her childhood home of Echuca.

Why he's decided to support Ramsay Street in its hour of need remains to be seen – as he has no family ties to the destination anymore.

9. Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina)

Remi's back for the finale. Amazon Prime Video

Remi has had a particularly eventful year, having been diagnosed with amnesia and forgetting her wife Cara (Sara West), to being targeted by old foes the Linwell Brothers.

In a move to facilitate actress Naomi's maternity leave, Remi left for a break in Apollo Bay, still struggling to remember her married life.

Now she's back, it seems like the Linwells deal one final blow to the family, as a photo on Amazon Prime from the finale week shows son JJ (Riley Bryant) tied up.

Will she ever remember her old life, and will JJ be ok?

Read more:

Neighbours is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

