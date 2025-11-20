The end of an era is fast approaching, as Neighbours' final ever episode hits our screens in just three weeks.

It comes following the news that the show had been axed for the third time in 40 years, with current producers Amazon MGM Media deciding not to renew beyond their 460-episode commission.

Filming concluded in July, with executive producer Jason Herbison saying at the time: “Neighbours is a special show and it's been a privilege to make the recent seasons for our loyal viewers around the world. We have added 460 episodes to our legacy of over 9,000 episodes, something we all feel proud of.

Here's a look at Neighbours' final ever scene. Amazon Prime Video

"Once again, we will be resting the residents of Ramsay Street on a hopeful note, with some tantalising possibilities for a future chapter.”

We now know that the street is set to be demolished to make way for a new freeway development, but the residents aren't giving up without a fight.

As a campaign gets under way to save the Melbourne cul de sac, legacy character Shane Ramsay (Peter O'Brien) comes back to offer an alternative – everyone should move to a new development in the countryside.

There seems to be heartbreak for Holly... Amazon Prime Video

However, his old pal Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has other ideas, and as new spoiler pictures show, he whisks his neighbours – past and present – off to the city for a look at another site.

But what will the outcome be? Will Ramsay Street be saved, or will everyone choose to pack their bags and start afresh?

The answer to that question remains to be seen, and with a whole host of other dramas reaching a head in the last four episodes, it won't be an easy decision to make.

Could a final Erinsborough wedding be on the cards? Amazon Prime Video

Firstly, the Linwell brothers make one final strike towards the Varga-Murphys by kidnapping young JJ (Riley Bryant), while Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) rushes down Power Road and falls to the floor.

Later, she has a tearful conversation with lover Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) in hospital. What does this mean for their unborn child?

Surprisingly, his wife Wendy (Candice Leask) is also by the bedside.

It's going to be an emotional affair. Amazon Prime Video

Meanwhile, Krista Tanaka (Majella Davis) makes a shock announcement, which is followed by a big decision, and Paul throws some form of romantic ceremony for partner Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) in their backyard.

Romance is clearly in the air as Jane Harris (Annie Jones) contemplates her future with Clint Hendry (Jason Wilder), and in the final instalment, the Robinson/Ramsay feud is reignited between Paul and Shane.

Alongside the previously announced returnees; Shane, Sam Kratz (Richard Grieve), Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies), Sue Parker (Kate Gorman), Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar), Lucas Fitzgerald (Scott Major), Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina), another nine familiar faces are set to be around as the sun sets over Erinsborough for the final time.

Here's a look at everyone else confirmed to be returning:

Ramsay Street residents reunite as a further 9 returns are confirmed

1. Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden)

It's hard not to spot Melanie among the crowd! Amazon Prime Video

Without a doubt, Melanie is the name (and laugh) that everyone wants to see back. It was a crime that she ever went, really.

Cowden first appeared during Neighbours' heyday in 1987, and is one of a few actors to have had episodes throughout every decade of the show.

It's the moment everyone's been waiting for since she chuckled her way out in March, and now she's finally back, pictured alongside cast and crew in a special behind the scenes snap.

2. Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner)

Nell departed alongside Toadie in September. Amazon Prime Video

It hasn't been too long since we last saw Nell – having departed alongside dad Toadie (Ryan Moloney) in September.

She's seen joining in with Paul's recce to the city, but it's likely that she comes back to attend Paul and Terese's celebrations.

3. Jimmy Williams (Darcy Tadich)

Jimmy was just a child when he was last on the show. Amazon Prime Video

Jimmy's had somewhat of a growth spurt since he last treaded Australian soil. The grandson of Paul, he accompanies his family to Melbourne and like Nell, later joins in the party atmosphere.

Darcy originally played Jimmy between 2015 and 2018, returning for guest appearances the following year and on New Year's Day 2020.

4 and 5. Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire)

Welcome back, Aaron and Rhett! Amazon Prime Video

Aaron made a rather hasty departure in September, deciding to start a new life on the other side of the country so he could be closer to his mum and sister, who have Huntington's disease.

Pictures show him enjoying brekkie with the Harris-Stone clan, alongside another old face... Rhett!

His circumstances were another reason for Aaron's move to Adelaide. They'd just made things official, when the mother of Rhett's daughter announced her plans to leave Melbourne.

Could they be deciding to swap states in the show's final days?

6. Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson)

Kiri's back for a tour of the city. Amazon Prime Video

Kiri was a regular during Neighbours' final months in 2022, moving off screen to Magnetic Island to live with her estranged dad Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).

She enjoyed a brief romance with Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson), and made a short return last year.

Could they have a happy ending together?

Matheson has continued contributing to the soap off-screen as a writer.

7. Ned Willis (Ben Hall)

It's lovely to see Ned back! Amazon Prime Video

Ben Hall is another ex-cast member coming back, with his last appearance as Terese's former stepson Ned being in 2022.

As a regular for six years, he has plenty of ties to the locals that will see him jump straight back into the action.

8. Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux)

Molyneux has reprised his role after leaving for a new Viking-based drama. Amazon Prime Video

Byron went to live with former housemates Mack and Haz in Paris in August.

Molyneux had signed on the dotted line for the titular role in Amazon's new Viking drama Bloodaxe, but has made time out of his undoubtedly hectic schedule to wave off the show that kickstarted his career.

Fans will notice he's now sporting an impressive beard as a result of his Nordic adventures...

9. Roxy Canning (Zima Anderson)

Roxy's back on the scene! Amazon Prime Video

Foxy Roxy is back! The fan favourite briefly came back for 12 episodes earlier in the year, and it wouldn't be right to say goodbye to Neighbours without her there.

Wherever Roxy goes, trouble follows... and something tells us she won't be happy to see Ramsay Street under threat.

Read more:

Neighbours is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Neighbours is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.