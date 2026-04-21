An EastEnders storyline will shine a light on caring by focusing on Will and Janet Mitchell next month as part of a week-long spotlight on the subject across the BBC.

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Titled Caring Matters, the special week – which will run from Saturday 23 May until Saturday 30 May – will bring together programming to reflect the experiences of unpaid carers and the role they play in families and communities across the country.

As EastEnders fans will know, Will (Freddie Phillips) has been a supportive brother to Janet (Grace), who has Down’s syndrome, in recent years, defending her from bullies in 2021, and criticising their grandad Stevie’s (Alan Ford) attitude towards her when he first arrived in 2024, amongst other storylines.

But next month on the BBC show, viewers will see the 18-year-old attempt to step up even more and juggle caring for Janet while supporting his family at home after Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) suffers an injury.

Grace as Janet Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Caring Matters will kick off with a special episode of Songs of Praise, in which Reverend Kate Bottley will explore the joys and challenges of being a carer and how faith fits in.

There’ll also be a special episode of Bargain Hunt, in which Eric Knowles will celebrate the millions of people who dedicate their lives to helping others.

Also airing during the week will be Natalie Cassidy: Caring Together – a documentary following the EastEnders star as she fulfils her long standing ambition to train as a carer.

Elsewhere during the week, Cassidy will appear as a guest on Saturday Kitchen Live and The One Show to speak about her new documentary, while Morning Live will also shine a light on unpaid carers, offering practical take home advice while highlighting the importance of carers’ wellbeing and how and where help and support can be accessed.

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