This article contains discussion of subjects including mental health issues that some may find distressing.

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EastEnders has aired an emotional climax to Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) mental health storyline.

Today's episode picked up following a devastating car crash, which happened after a frantic Priya Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) attempted to take Ravi to Walford Hospital to seek urgent medical attention.

He'd locked Priya, alongside children Avani (Aaliyah James) and Davinder "Nugget" (Juhaim Rasul-Choudhury) in their flat all day, bolting the door and confiscating their phones. When they planned to make an escape, Ravi revealed that he was the one who'd mistakenly attacked Nugget earlier this year, leading to his epilepsy diagnosis.

Tensions were running high, and the only thing that would calm him down was the promise that they could leave Albert Square and start a new life.

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) held his family captive in their own home. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Of course, this was Priya's way of driving him to the hospital, and it didn't take him long to spot signage directing to the emergency department on their journey. Nugget began to suffer another seizure, and as Priya took her eye off the road, their car collided with Max Branning's (Jake Wood).

He was travelling back from a nursery mixer with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and their grandson Jimmy, and were unable to swerve before being hit.

It seemed like everyone walked away unscathed as the opening scenes played out, with Ravi guiding his family to safety on the edge of the road. However, screams could still be heard from the car, and as he walked over it became clear that it was all a vision.

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Everyone was still trapped, and Ravi refused to leave the vehicle. Priya dragged Avani and a disorientated Nugget out of their seats and pleaded for him to make an exit before the situation worsened.

Meanwhile, Cindy feared for her life as part of the car's dashboard was preventing her from moving. Max's arm was injured and therefore he couldn't force her out, and flames were beginning to climb over the bonnet.

With Ravi refusing to help, Max had to use equipment from the boot of the car to free her. He, Cindy and baby Jimmy were just far enough away from their vehicle before it burst into flames.

Priya Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) was horrified to see her boyfriend atop the viaduct. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After being admitted to hospital, Ravi slipped out of Priya's sight and managed to return to Walford. He sat alone in the Square Gardens, played music on his headphones, and then walked towards Turpin Road.

Outside of the chemist, which is the first place his family became privy to his decline in mental health, he grabbed a chair from The Prince Albert and projected it through the window. Ravi then climbed on top of the viaduct, sitting dangerously on the edge of the railings.

A horrified Priya chased after him, offering reassurance that he could overcome his turmoil. But Ravi wouldn't listen, and the sight of Nugget rushing away only made things worse.

Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) assured his dad that they could make things right. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

He believed that their relationship was irreparable, and that there was now too much water under the bridge. Fortunately, Nugget had also made his way to the bridge and promised that if he climbed down, things would get better in time.

The watching residents breathed a sigh of relief to see Ravi back on the ground, though he was startled by the noise of sirens circling. A police officer explained that she was going to have to section him under the mental health act, and directed him towards her car.

Terrified and confused, Ravi screamed out to Priya, assuring her that he was now better and able to return home.

Will Ravi get the help he needs?

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