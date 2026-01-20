Neighbours star Rebekah Elmaloglou has predicted that the series will make a grand return in the future.

The beloved soap was axed by Freevee in February 2025, with the final episode airing in December. It was the show’s second cancellation, after the series was axed by Channel 5 in 2022.

Speaking to TV Week, Elmaloglou, who played Terese Willis, said she thinks the series will return again for a spin-off or reunion special.

"I just get the feeling that Jason Herbison, our wonderful executive producer, won’t just leave it at that," she said.

She added: "I’m sure he’ll come up with some fabulous ideas for a spin-off or reunion special. It’s just too much of an iconic show to let go."

The soap came to an end back in December with various questions left unanswered, as a threat to the future of fictional Erinsborough in the form of redevelopment plans loomed large.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the future of the show back in December, Herbison said that, while a return of the old model seems unlikely, he does believe that a revival of some sort is possible.

Asked about which characters he’d like to see in a spin-off, he responded: "There is a great opportunity for at least two new shows to emerge from ashes of Neighbours – Ramsay Hills and Robinson Towers!"

Paul and Terese in Neighbours. Amazon Prime Video

He added: "We talk about what those alternate stories might look like in the final episodes. Ramsay Hills is brand new suburb – such a show would be quite similar to the Neighbours viewers already know. Robinson Towers is a new hotel and residential development in the heart of Melbourne: high-rise city living."

He counted: "In my dreamscape, we would make short run seasons of both shows and alternate them. When one ends, the other returns.

"There could be crossovers of characters and returns to Ramsay Street, if it’s still standing. Who knows, perhaps one day?"

Asked what other formats he’d be interested in as a way of carrying on the show, he said: "The possibilities are endless. I have an idea for a Christmas movie – maybe that could happen? That said, I’m also enjoying working on new projects at the moment..."

Neighbours is available to stream on Prime Video.

