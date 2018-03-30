Coronation Street: Eileen arrested for Phelan’s crimes

Coronation Street’s Pat Phelan may have fallen to his death after tonight’s dramatic showdown, but Eileen will be forced to face the consequences of her husband’s crime spree next week when she’s arrested for double murder.

Advertisement

Reeling from the revelations her other half was a lying serial killer – despite half of Weatherfield trying to tell her for months – Eileen is interviewed by the police in the episode airing on Monday 2 April, and it’s clear they think she was involved in Phelan’s reign of terror.

Told by officers they are linking her to the discovery of two dead bodies buried in cement at the building site Pat was working on, Eileen is aghast she could be facing a life behind bars if she’s held accountable for assisting an offender.

And the shocks keep on coming when word spreads one of the corpses was that of Andy Carver, the former street resident who went missing over a year ago and who Phelan confessed to his wife he’d secretly held prisoner for months.

Having stood by Phelan despite numerous attempts by friends and family to see through him, will anyone support Eileen in her hour of need? Will Liz McDonald be there for her best mate? Can solicitor Imran Habeeb convince the cops his client is innocent? Or will the community turn against Eileen as she’s made to pay for Phelan’s wrongdoings?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.