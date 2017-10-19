Accessibility Links

Get your first look at Dolly Parton’s (very bright) CBeebies bedtime story

The singing superstar will follow the footsteps of Tom Hardy and Chris Evans

We’ve had Tom Hardy and his dog charming viewers across the nation. We’ve had Chris Evans’ dulcet tones calming kids and parents alike. And now singing superstar Dolly Parton will be taking on CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories.

The country musician will appear on the show next Wednesday evening to read Dog Loves Books, written and illustrated by Louise Yates.

What’s the story about? Well, contrary to the title, the book follows an elderly detective, haunted by his wife’s passing, whose last case before retirement unearths several dark secrets from his past – and future.

Just kidding: it’s a book about a dog who loves books. The main character, called Dog (!), opens up a bookshop only for nobody to turn up to the grand opening. Dog doesn’t mind as apparently he’s never short of friends with books around. But then, out of the blue, a real-life customer turns up to the shop.

Will Dog be prepared for the visit? How will he handle new company? And could Parton’s luminous jacket accidentally wake up viewers rather than lull them to sleep? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Dolly said: “It’s an honour to be reading for CBeebies Bedtime Stories as encouraging children to develop a love of books from an early age is very important to me. I hope my songs and stories inspire the CBeebies audience in the UK. Thank you for having me!”

CBeebies Bedtime Stories with Dolly Parton is on 6.50pm, Wednesday 25th October

Thomas Ling

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

“I couldn’t tame grief, but I could tame a hawk” – Helen Macdonald talks her new BBC documentary

H Is for Hawk is perfect escapism for our troubled times

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

