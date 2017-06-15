Fancy yourself as a top notch wedding planner? Applications are now open for Don’t Tell The Bride ahead of its new series on E4.

The show will maintain its original format when it moves from Sky 1 to E4, giving grooms £14,000 and three weeks to plan the perfect wedding, in the hope that they'll be able to give their bride the day they've always dreamed of.

It doesn't always work out that way...

Both brides and grooms are able to apply, with producers Renegade Pictures asking wannabe couples to fill out a short questionnaire and send in photos or a short video. For full details click here.

The reality series has had a tumultuous few years, moving from BBC3 to BBC1 before being cancelled in 2015. Sky then swooped in and aired the series in 2016.

Now the show is moving again, with Channel 4 has announcing that it had commissioned an 18-episode series for E4 later this year.

Fingers crossed that this time it's happily ever after.