It’s a confirmed hypothesis: The Big Bang Theory’s breakout character is a getting a spin-off prequel show.

Variety reports that CBS has given the go-ahead to the show following a younger version of Jim’s Parsons' character Sheldon, called – WAIT FOR IT – Young Sheldon. Parsons will narrate the half-hour single-cam sitcom, with the show premiering in the 2017-18 US TV season (some point between September this year to August the next).

And while we couldn’t tell you when it’ll hit UK screens, we do know that Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Jungle Book) will be directing the first episode all about Sheldon Cooper at age nine, living with his family in East Texas and surviving life in high school.

So, who’s playing the future world’s worst flatmate? As we previously reported, eight-year-old Iain Armitage will star as the young genius. Armitage is already appearing in the HBO series Big Little Lies as Shailene Woodley’s on-screen son.

Zoe Perry – daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who has played Sheldon’s mother in 11 episodes of The Big Bang Theory – will star as a younger version of Sheldon’s mum.

Here's hoping the Sheldon experiment will turn out more Frasier than Joey.