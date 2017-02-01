Toyah Battersby has called time on her relationship with Peter Barlow on tonight's Coronation Street after accusing him of having a fling with a Streetcars customer.

After finding out that glamorous client Chloe had invited him into a hotel bar for a drink, Toyah accused Peter of going back to his old ways, despite his protestations that nothing happened.

For his part, Peter then blasted Toyah of using him, when all she wanted was a baby. Telling him that things between them were over, Toyah then stormed out.

So, is this really it for the two of them? Well, when we next return to Coronation Street on Friday, Leanne will be seen trying to sort out her sister's love life when she secretly replies to a text from 'Fred' on Toyah's mobile phone and invites him over to the flat.

'Fred' is, of course, the false name that Toyah has been using for Peter in order to cover her tracks - a fact that Leanne remains in the dark about. But will Leanne end up putting two and two together after she opens the door to the flat to find Peter standing there?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.