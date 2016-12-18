Twitter: @DameSarahStorey

2016 highlight: Became Britain's most successful female Paralympian of all time after winning three gold medals in Rio, taking her total to 14 individual golds

Sarah Storey was dominant again in both the track and road cycling in Rio 2016; she has now surpassed Tanni Grey-Thompson.

More like this

She saluted Grey-Thompson's influence after winning gold, with Grey-Thompson track-side.

"To think that I’m above her in everybody else’s books is just surreal. Tanni’s the woman," Storey said. "I’m really glad she was here. In London when I crossed that road race line she was on the other end of the phone. To have her here – and crying her eyes out, she said – was just a really special moment.”

Watch Dame Sarah Storey's history-making win in Rio 2016

Nicola

Adams

Gareth

Bale

Alistair

Brownlee

Sophie

Christiansen

Kadeena

Cox

Mo

Farah

Jason

Kenny

Laura

Kenny

Andy

Murray

Adam

Peaty

Kate

Richardson-Walsh

Nick

Skelton

Sarah

Storey

Jamie

Vardy

Max

Whitlock

Advertisement

Danny

Willett