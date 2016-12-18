Sports Personality of the Year 2016 nominees: Dame Sarah Storey

Advertisement

Age: 39

Twitter: @DameSarahStorey

2016 highlight: Became Britain's most successful female Paralympian of all time after winning three gold medals in Rio, taking her total to 14 individual golds

Sarah Storey was dominant again in both the track and road cycling in Rio 2016; she has now surpassed Tanni Grey-Thompson.

More like this

She saluted Grey-Thompson's influence after winning gold, with Grey-Thompson track-side.

"To think that I’m above her in everybody else’s books is just surreal. Tanni’s the woman," Storey said. "I’m really glad she was here. In London when I crossed that road race line she was on the other end of the phone. To have her here – and crying her eyes out, she said – was just a really special moment.”

Watch Dame Sarah Storey's history-making win in Rio 2016

Sports Personality of the Year 2016: who will win?

Nicola
Adams

Gareth
Bale

Alistair
Brownlee

Sophie
Christiansen

Kadeena
Cox

Mo
Farah

Jason
Kenny

Laura
Kenny

Andy
Murray

Adam
Peaty

Kate
Richardson-Walsh

Nick
Skelton

Sarah
Storey

Jamie
Vardy

Max
Whitlock

Advertisement

Danny
Willett

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement