Who is Dame Sarah Storey? Sports Personality of the Year 2016
Britain's most successful female Paralympian cemented her status at the top of her sport as she took three cycling golds in Rio 2016
Sports Personality of the Year 2016 nominees: Dame Sarah Storey
Age: 39
Twitter: @DameSarahStorey
2016 highlight: Became Britain's most successful female Paralympian of all time after winning three gold medals in Rio, taking her total to 14 individual golds
Sarah Storey was dominant again in both the track and road cycling in Rio 2016; she has now surpassed Tanni Grey-Thompson.
More like this
She saluted Grey-Thompson's influence after winning gold, with Grey-Thompson track-side.
"To think that I’m above her in everybody else’s books is just surreal. Tanni’s the woman," Storey said. "I’m really glad she was here. In London when I crossed that road race line she was on the other end of the phone. To have her here – and crying her eyes out, she said – was just a really special moment.”