Who is Nicola Adams? Sports Personality of the Year 2016 shortlist
Meet the Olympic boxer hoping to win voter gold this Sunday on BBC1
Published: Sunday, 18 December 2016 at 4:00 pm
Sports Personality of the Year 2016 shortlist: Nicola Adams
Age: 34
Twitter: @NicolaAdamsMBE
2016 highlight Winning Olympic boxing gold in Rio 2016, becoming the first British boxer to retain an Olympic title for 92 years.
I'm Olympic Champion for a 2nd time yhhh buddy!!! ?? Thank you for your support, I feel blessed ??#GoldenSmile ? ?? pic.twitter.com/R7tsq6Deg5
— Nicola Adams MBE (@NicolaAdamsMBE) August 20, 2016
What the commentator said: "Nicola Adams takes gold again. That lovely smile, and a little clenched fist of salute. Back to back Olympic champion!"
Watch Nicola Adams in the Rio 2016 final
