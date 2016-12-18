Twitter: @NicolaAdamsMBE

2016 highlight Winning Olympic boxing gold in Rio 2016, becoming the first British boxer to retain an Olympic title for 92 years.

I'm Olympic Champion for a 2nd time yhhh buddy!!! ?? Thank you for your support, I feel blessed ??#GoldenSmile ? ?? pic.twitter.com/R7tsq6Deg5 — Nicola Adams MBE (@NicolaAdamsMBE) August 20, 2016

What the commentator said: "Nicola Adams takes gold again. That lovely smile, and a little clenched fist of salute. Back to back Olympic champion!"

