Who is Jason Kenny? Sports Personality of the Year 2016 shortlist
the Team GB cycling champ is up against his wife Laura in the viewer vote. Who will take home the bragging rights?
Age: 28
Twitter: @JasonKenny107
2016 highlight: Equalling Sir Chris Hoy's record of six Olympic gold medals, after taking home the Rio 2016 cycling Team Sprint, Individual Sprint and Keirin golds. He now has seven medals in total, including a silver won in 2008.
Oh, and he got married too, to fellow GB cyclist Laura Trott (now Kenny).
What the commentator said: “Jason Kenny does it again! A sixth gold medal for Jason Kenny. What a ride, he was so relaxed there. He’s 28 and follows in the footsteps of the great Chris Hoy as the Olympic champion. Surely it will be Sir Jason Kenny very shortly.”