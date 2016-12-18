Sports Personality of the Year 2016 nominees: Jason Kenny

Advertisement

Age: 28

Twitter: @JasonKenny107

2016 highlight: Equalling Sir Chris Hoy's record of six Olympic gold medals, after taking home the Rio 2016 cycling Team Sprint, Individual Sprint and Keirin golds. He now has seven medals in total, including a silver won in 2008.

Oh, and he got married too, to fellow GB cyclist Laura Trott (now Kenny).

More like this

What the commentator said: “Jason Kenny does it again! A sixth gold medal for Jason Kenny. What a ride, he was so relaxed there. He’s 28 and follows in the footsteps of the great Chris Hoy as the Olympic champion. Surely it will be Sir Jason Kenny very shortly.”

Watch Kenny's final, tense race for gold in Rio 2016

Sports Personality of the Year 2016: who will win?

Nicola
Adams

Gareth
Bale

Alistair
Brownlee

Sophie
Christiansen

Kadeena
Cox

Mo
Farah

Jason
Kenny

Laura
Kenny

Andy
Murray

Adam
Peaty

Kate
Richardson-Walsh

Nick
Skelton

Sarah
Storey

Jamie
Vardy

Max
Whitlock

Advertisement

Danny
Willett

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement