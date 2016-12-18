Sports Personality of the Year 2016 shortlist: who will win?
Andy Murray, Mo Farah, Jason and Laura Kenny and Gareth Bale included in a line-up of 16 sports stars for 2016
The Sports Personality of the Year 2016 shortlist has been revealed, with Andy Murray, Mo Farah, Laura Kenny (née Trott) and Alistair Brownlee all included in the final list.
14 out of the 16 stars shortlisted competed in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with footballers Gareth Bale and Jamie Vardy the only sportsmen not to have competed in Rio 2016.
Viewers will only be able to vote for their favourite live on the night on Sunday 18 December, with the show starting at 6.40pm on BBC1.
Votes can be cast either online or by phone, with the numbers to call being revealed during the show.
