However, it's a tough field, with Team GB's success in Rio 2016 throwing up a host of potential contenders, including runner Mo Farah, triathlete Alistair Brownlee and cyclist Laura Trott.

When is Sports Personality of the Year 2016 on TV?

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Sunday 18 December on BBC1 from Birmingham's Genting Arena. Coverage will begin from 6.40pm.

Will Andy Murray attend Sports Personality of the Year in person?

No, Murray has confirmed he will not be attending the event in person, as he will be training in Miami. He said he was planning to be there, but that because his father is getting married this year he won't have enough time to begin his pre-season training and go to Sports Personality.

Instead, expect another (slightly awkward) acceptance via video link, as he did in 2013.

Who is on the Sports Personality shortlist?

