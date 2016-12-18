What time is Sports Personality of the Year on TV?
Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan are ready to celebrate the best of 2016 live in Birmingham – but will Andy Murray take home a third BBC award?
Sports Personality of the Year is back on BBC1, celebrating the best of British sport from the past year. Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan return to present, but when it comes to the grand title, it appears it's Andy Murray's to lose.
The tennis player has won Sports Personality of the Year twice before, but having won Wimbledon, the Olympics, the US Open, the ATP Tour Finals and finished the year as World Number One, he is hot favourite to win the viewer vote again.
However, it's a tough field, with Team GB's success in Rio 2016 throwing up a host of potential contenders, including runner Mo Farah, triathlete Alistair Brownlee and cyclist Laura Trott.
When is Sports Personality of the Year 2016 on TV?
The ceremony will be broadcast live on Sunday 18 December on BBC1 from Birmingham's Genting Arena. Coverage will begin from 6.40pm.
Will Andy Murray attend Sports Personality of the Year in person?
No, Murray has confirmed he will not be attending the event in person, as he will be training in Miami. He said he was planning to be there, but that because his father is getting married this year he won't have enough time to begin his pre-season training and go to Sports Personality.
Instead, expect another (slightly awkward) acceptance via video link, as he did in 2013.
Who is on the Sports Personality shortlist?
