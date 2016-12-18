Sports Personality of the Year 2016 shortlist: meet Gareth Bale
The Wales and Real Madrid star took Euro 2016 by storm – can he win the public vote this Sunday?
Published: Sunday, 18 December 2016 at 4:00 pm
Sports Personality of the Year 2016 shortlist: Gareth Bale
Age: 27
Twitter: @GarethBale11
2016 highlight: Led Wales on an exhilarating run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, after helping Real Madrid win a second Uefa Champions League title in three years
What the commentator said: “Everybody is talking about Wales,” John Hartson said after Gareth Bale and Wales's defeat to Portugal in Euro 2016. “All over the UK, all over the world people are talking about how well this group of players have done.”
