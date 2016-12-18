Sports Personality of the Year 2016 shortlist: Gareth Bale

Twitter: @GarethBale11

2016 highlight: Led Wales on an exhilarating run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, after helping Real Madrid win a second Uefa Champions League title in three years

What the commentator said: “Everybody is talking about Wales,” John Hartson said after Gareth Bale and Wales's defeat to Portugal in Euro 2016. “All over the UK, all over the world people are talking about how well this group of players have done.”

