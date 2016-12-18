Sports Personality of the Year 2016 nominees: Adam Peaty

Age: 21tv

Twitter: @adam_peaty

2016 highlight: Winning Team GB's first Olympic medal of Rio 2016, breaking his own record on the way to 100m breaststroke gold

What the commentator said: “He’s in a class of his own. It’s a world record and he can do no wrong. Adam Peaty, quite stunning.”

