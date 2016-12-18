Who is Adam Peaty? Sports Personality of the Year 2016 shortlist
The Team GB swimmer won Britain's first gold of Rio 2016 – can he make a splash in Sports Personality?
Published: Sunday, 18 December 2016 at 4:00 pm
Sports Personality of the Year 2016 nominees: Adam Peaty
Age: 21tv
Twitter: @adam_peaty
2016 highlight: Winning Team GB's first Olympic medal of Rio 2016, breaking his own record on the way to 100m breaststroke gold
What the commentator said: “He’s in a class of his own. It’s a world record and he can do no wrong. Adam Peaty, quite stunning.”
