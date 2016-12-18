Sports Personality of the Year 2016 nominees: Kadeena Cox

Advertisement

Age: 25

Twitter: @kad_c

2016 highlight: Becoming the first British Paralympian to win Paralympic gold medals in multiple sports since 1984. She won gold in the women's cycling time trial, gold in the 400m sprint and bronze in the 100m sprint – and was chosen as the British flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony

What the commentator said: “She is rewriting the boundaries of what is possible... What a special, special woman and what a special, special athlete."

More like this

Watch Kadeena Cox win Rio 2016 gold

The record breaker, the history maker, it's @kad_c winning herself another #gold for #ParalympicsGB https://t.co/AzGZpK5yel

— Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 14, 2016

Sports Personality of the Year 2016: who will win?

Nicola
Adams

Gareth
Bale

Alistair
Brownlee

Sophie
Christiansen

Kadeena
Cox

Mo
Farah

Jason
Kenny

Laura
Kenny

Andy
Murray

Adam
Peaty

Kate
Richardson-Walsh

Nick
Skelton

Sarah
Storey

Jamie
Vardy

Max
Whitlock

Advertisement

Danny
Willett

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement