Who is Kadeena Cox? Sports Personality of the Year 2016 shortlist
Meet the Paralympic star who won gold in not one but two different sports in Rio 2016
Sports Personality of the Year 2016 nominees: Kadeena Cox
Age: 25
Twitter: @kad_c
2016 highlight: Becoming the first British Paralympian to win Paralympic gold medals in multiple sports since 1984. She won gold in the women's cycling time trial, gold in the 400m sprint and bronze in the 100m sprint – and was chosen as the British flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony
What the commentator said: “She is rewriting the boundaries of what is possible... What a special, special woman and what a special, special athlete."
Watch Kadeena Cox win Rio 2016 gold
The record breaker, the history maker, it's @kad_c winning herself another #gold for #ParalympicsGB https://t.co/AzGZpK5yel
— Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 14, 2016