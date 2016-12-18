Twitter: @kad_c

2016 highlight: Becoming the first British Paralympian to win Paralympic gold medals in multiple sports since 1984. She won gold in the women's cycling time trial, gold in the 400m sprint and bronze in the 100m sprint – and was chosen as the British flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony

What the commentator said: “She is rewriting the boundaries of what is possible... What a special, special woman and what a special, special athlete."

More like this

Watch Kadeena Cox win Rio 2016 gold

Nicola

Adams

Gareth

Bale

Alistair

Brownlee

Sophie

Christiansen

Kadeena

Cox

Mo

Farah

Jason

Kenny

Laura

Kenny

Andy

Murray

Adam

Peaty

Kate

Richardson-Walsh

Nick

Skelton

Sarah

Storey

Jamie

Vardy

Max

Whitlock

Advertisement

Danny

Willett