Twitter: @andy_murray

2016 highlight: Where do we start? Wimbledon champion, Olympic champion, and current World Number One after winning the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

His wife also gave birth to their first child. Not bad all told.

Murray won Sports Personality of the Year in 2015, and is hot favourite to do so again – although he has said that he will be unable to attend the ceremony in person this year.

What the commentator said: “Straight sets again! Wimbledon champion again! A supreme performance! A first class tournament. It’s Murray's time in the sunshine of centre court once again.”

Watch Andy Murray react to winning Wimbledon for the second time

Nicola

Adams

Gareth

Bale

Alistair

Brownlee

Sophie

Christiansen

Kadeena

Cox

Mo

Farah

Jason

Kenny

Laura

Kenny

Andy

Murray

Adam

Peaty

Kate

Richardson-Walsh

Nick

Skelton

Sarah

Storey

Jamie

Vardy

Max

Whitlock

Danny

Willett