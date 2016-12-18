Sports Personality of the Year 2016 nominees: Alistair Brownlee

Age: 28

Twitter: @AliBrownleetri

2016 highlight: Winning triathlon gold in Rio 2016, with his brother Jonny claiming silver. He later impressed the world again after he helped his exhausted sibling over the finish line in the final race of the Triathlon World Series.

What the commentator said: "What an incredible conclusion here... I've never seen anything like that anywhere in world sport"

