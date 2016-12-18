Who is Alistair Brownlee? Sports Personality of the Year 2016 shortlist
He won gold in Rio 2016 and helped his brother over the line in one of the greatest displays of sportsmanship this year. Can Brownlee win over the public this Sunday?
Published: Sunday, 18 December 2016 at 4:00 pm
Sports Personality of the Year 2016 nominees: Alistair Brownlee
Advertisement
Age: 28
Twitter: @AliBrownleetri
2016 highlight: Winning triathlon gold in Rio 2016, with his brother Jonny claiming silver. He later impressed the world again after he helped his exhausted sibling over the finish line in the final race of the Triathlon World Series.
What the commentator said: "What an incredible conclusion here... I've never seen anything like that anywhere in world sport"
More like this
Watch Alistair Brownlee win gold in Rio 2016
Sports Personality of the Year 2016: who will win?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement