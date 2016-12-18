Sports Personality of the Year 2016 shortlist: meet Mo Farah
The Olympic champion defended both 5,000m and 10,000m titles, making history in the process. Will it be enough to win him the viewer vote?
Published: Sunday, 18 December 2016 at 4:00 pm
Sports Personality of the Year 2016 nominees: Mo Farah
Age: 33
Twitter: @Mo_Farah
2016 highlight: Defending both his 5,000m and 10,000m Olympic titles, becoming just the second man to do so.
What the commentator said: “Mo Farah takes 5000 metre gold once again cementing his all time great status forevermore, Mo Farah in the most difficult race of his Olympic career. He does the double double, only the second man in history to complete the feat, Britain’s greatest ever athletics Olympian.”
