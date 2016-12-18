Sports Personality of the Year 2016 nominees: Mo Farah

Advertisement

Age: 33

Twitter: @Mo_Farah

2016 highlight: Defending both his 5,000m and 10,000m Olympic titles, becoming just the second man to do so.

What the commentator said: “Mo Farah takes 5000 metre gold once again cementing his all time great status forevermore, Mo Farah in the most difficult race of his Olympic career. He does the double double, only the second man in history to complete the feat, Britain’s greatest ever athletics Olympian.”

More like this

Watch Mo Farah in Rio 2016

Sports Personality of the Year 2016: who will win?

Nicola
Adams

Gareth
Bale

Alistair
Brownlee

Sophie
Christiansen

Kadeena
Cox

Mo
Farah

Jason
Kenny

Laura
Kenny

Andy
Murray

Adam
Peaty

Kate
Richardson-Walsh

Nick
Skelton

Sarah
Storey

Jamie
Vardy

Max
Whitlock

Advertisement

Danny
Willett

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement