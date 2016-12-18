Twitter: @Mo_Farah

2016 highlight: Defending both his 5,000m and 10,000m Olympic titles, becoming just the second man to do so.

What the commentator said: “Mo Farah takes 5000 metre gold once again cementing his all time great status forevermore, Mo Farah in the most difficult race of his Olympic career. He does the double double, only the second man in history to complete the feat, Britain’s greatest ever athletics Olympian.”

More like this

Watch Mo Farah in Rio 2016

Nicola

Adams

Gareth

Bale

Alistair

Brownlee

Sophie

Christiansen

Kadeena

Cox

Mo

Farah

Jason

Kenny

Laura

Kenny

Andy

Murray

Adam

Peaty

Kate

Richardson-Walsh

Nick

Skelton

Sarah

Storey

Jamie

Vardy

Max

Whitlock

Advertisement

Danny

Willett