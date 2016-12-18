Sports Personality of the Year 2016 shortlist: Sophie Christiansen

Who is Sophie Christiansen? Sports Personality of the Year 2016 shortlist
The Paralympic champion won three gold medals in Rio 2016
Age: 29
Twitter: @SChristiansen87
2016 highlight: Winning three equestrian gold medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, matching her incredible three golds from London 2012
What she said about Sports Personality: "I am so shocked and honoured to be nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year, especially in such an important year for sport where hundreds of athletes are worthy of this award.
"That said, I know that many of the British public won't know who I am because I compete in a minority sport. This is why I need your help not to come last! I want to be voted for by the people because I stand for more than just an athlete.
"So please vote for me if you: have ever overcome a challenge, believe in the benefits of sport, studied maths, have a disability but never let that stop you, work in an office, love riding and horses, went to university, always strive for better, go to festivals and gigs, are a computer geek and proud of it, fight for things you believe in or just like to support the underdog!"