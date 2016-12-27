She joins actor Carey Mulligan, Helena Morrissey and Dame Sally Davies who will take over the programme from the 27 to 30 December in the first all-woman line up since the stunt was first done thirteen years ago.

The fifth programme is moving to the city of Hull on 31 December to draw the year to a close with a live broadcast from Humberside. This programme will be edited by the show's assistant editor John Shields and will see a panel of political and cultural figures look ahead to the city’s role as the 2017 City of Culture plans and will include reports from locations around the area.

The guest editors take responsibility for around half of the programme’s output, directing Today’s producers and reporters on how to bring their ideas to air. Today’s regular editors stay on hand to make sure that the material is newsworthy and meets the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines.

Shields said: “After thirteen years the guest editors have become as much of a Christmas tradition for us as mince pies and indigestion. 2016 has been a momentous year so it’s fitting that we end it with some breakthroughs of our own - a fantastic all-female line up as well as the first city to run the show.”

Previous guest editors have included Sir Lenny Henry, Michael Palin, Tracey Emin, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Lord Sebastian Coe, John Bercow MP, Prof Stephen Hawking, PD James, Sir Tim Berners Lee, Yoko Ono, David Hockney, Jarvis Cocker, Sir Richard Branson, and Melinda Gates.