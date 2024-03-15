A heavy defeat against France leaves them four points adrift of the Italians, who claimed their first home Six Nations victory in 11 years as they beat Scotland.

Italy have made impressive strides under new head coach Gonzalo Quesada early in his regime, and they could soon be celebrating another massive victory.

George North and Nick Tompkins return to the starting line-up, the former of which announced that he will retire from international rugby this week after the Italy clash.

Harlequins prop Dillon Lewis replaces Keiron Assiratti and Cardiff flanker Alex Mann starts in the back row. Uncapped Scarlets prop Harri O’Connor joins the bench.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Italy on TV and online.

When is Wales v Italy?

Wales v Italy will take place on Saturday 16th March 2024.

The game takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

What time is Wales v Italy kick-off?

Wales v Italy will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Italy on?

Wales v Italy will be shown live on BBC One from 1:45pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Wales v Italy online

Wales v Italy will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Wales v Italy key player to watch

George North (Wales)

Once a golden boy on the wing and a poster boy for rugby union’s concussion problems, North has evolved his game at centre and become a standout in a disappointing Wales side the last few years.

All eyes and cameras will be on the Ospreys man this weekend as he bids farewell to international rugby.

Wales v Italy prediction

Italy will be full of confidence after a superb win over Scotland, but Wales' motivation to avoid a first Six Nations whitewash since 2003 should overcome that.

Wales have given glimpse of their attacking potential throughout the tournament, and were on top for much of the first half against France. If they can keep that pace up for 80 minutes they can give North victory on his final Welsh cap.

Prediction: WALES WIN

