A heavy opening day defeat to Ireland on home soil set the tone for France’s underwhelming campaign, their last match being a draw with Italy which they were inches away from losing.

Gatland has made big changes to the side, dropping regular centre pairing George North and Nick Tompkins completely in favour of Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin.

Roberts made his Wales debut, and only cap so far, against England in a World Cup warm-up match last summer.

France have lost Jonathan Danty to suspension and fly-half Matthieu Jalibert to an injury he picked up against Italy, leaving Fabien Galthie completely bare-boned in his 10 selections. It’s likely that Thomas Ramos will pick up the jersey in his absence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v France on TV and online.

When is Wales v France?

Wales v France will take place on Sunday 10th March 2024.

The game takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

What time is Wales v France kick-off?

Wales v France will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Wales v France on?

Wales v France will be shown live on BBC One from 2:20pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Wales v France online

Wales v France will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Wales v France key player to watch

Joe Roberts (Wales)

The talented Scarlets centre makes his first Six Nations start this weekend, bringing a good element of acceleration and line-breaking ability. Roberts also possesses a good kicking game, something Gatland may see as a tool to relieve pressure on rookie fly-half Sam Costelow.

The centre partnership of Tompkins and North has blossomed into one of Wales' best weapons, and it’ll be interesting to see how Gatland intends to use a different makeup of players here.

Wales v France prediction

Wales pushed both England and Scotland to the edge and gave a spirited display against Ireland. They’ve arguably showcased their winning credentials slightly more than France have.

It’ll be a scrappy affair and probably a bit devoid of free-flowing attacking rugby, and that’s the type of match that Gatland’s sides tend to excel in.

Prediction: WALES WIN

