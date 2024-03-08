The latter is particularly important, as if Ireland beat England on Saturday with a bonus point, they’ll have clinched the championship.

Scotland will need all available points to ensure they capitalise on any Ireland slip-ups at Twickenham.

Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada will be aiming to have Perpignan fly-half Tommaso Allan back in the squad after he was rested during their draw with France.

Quesada may be hoping that Townsend features a changed backline, and will count on the likes of Allan, Paolo Garbisi and Ange Capuozzo to take advantage of that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Italy v Scotland?

Italy v Scotland will take place on Saturday 9th March 2024.

The game takes place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

What time is Italy v Scotland kick-off?

Italy v Scotland will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Italy v Scotland on?

Italy v Scotland will be shown live on ITV1 from 1:30pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Italy v Scotland online

Italy v Scotland will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Italy v Scotland key player to watch

Cameron Redpath (Scotland)

With Sione Tuipulotu sidelined for the remainder of the tournament with a knee injury, it’s expected that Bath’s Cameron Redpath will slot in alongside Huw Jones in Rome.

Tuipulotu’s absence is a big gap to fill, but Redpath has been excellent when coming off the bench for the Glasgow centre throughout this year’s tournament - and it’s a trend he’ll likely continue.

Italy v Scotland prediction

Italy will be equally encouraged and disappointed by their draw to France, given that Garbisi’s kick was inches away from recording a historic win. But Scotland come off the back of an emphatic win over England.

While Italy will no doubt open the match with resilience, the Scots will surely overcome them as the game grows on.

Prediction: SCOTLAND WIN

