Ireland had won their first three fixtures and were on course for a Grand Slam, but do remain top with an impressive points difference of +80.

Scotland suffered a disappointing 31-29 defeat against Italy, as the hosts secured their first home Six Nations victory in 11 years.

It’s likely to be a defeat that is more psychologically damaging than anything, especially as it means they’re no longer in prime position to capitalise on Ireland’s slip against England.

More like this

They can, however, leave Dublin with a very important Triple Crown victory.

In team news, Ireland are waiting to hear on the status of both Calvin Nash and Ciarán Frawley after they both went off injured against England. Garry Ringrose is expected to return to the side as a substitute.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has released Glen Young and Hamish Watson back to Edinburgh, along with Jamie Bhatti returning to Glasgow Warriors - with Glasgow trio Ally Miller, Max Williamson and Alex Samuel coming into the team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Scotland on TV and online.

Read more: Six Nations on TV | Six Nations fixtures | Six Nations this weekend | Six Nations on radio | Six Nations presenters | Six Nations bonus points | Who has won most Six Nations titles?

When is Ireland v Scotland?

Ireland v Scotland will take place on Saturday 16th March 2024.

The game takes place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

What time is Ireland v Scotland kick-off?

Ireland v Scotland will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v Scotland on?

Ireland v Scotland will be shown live on ITV1 from 3:55pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Ireland v Scotland online

Ireland v Scotland will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Ireland v Scotland key player to watch

Bundee Aki (Ireland)

The centre has consistently been Ireland’s most dangerous threat on both sides of the ball this tournament, and even performed impressively in Ireland’s loss at Twickenham.

Expect the Connacht man to blow several holes in Scotland in both attack and defence en route to a likely title win.

Ireland v Scotland prediction

A shock loss to Steve Borthwick’s side will no doubt smarten Farrell’s men up ahead of this weekend. They’ll be itching to retain their title emphatically and in style in front of a home crowd.

Scotland have been inconsistent all tournament and have never been more vulnerable than they are entering this final round. Add on the fact they have not won in Dublin since a 23-20 Six Nations triumph in 2010 and they may be in for a rough afternoon.

Prediction: IRELAND WIN

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.