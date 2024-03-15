There’s not only a title in play, but England can avenge the record defeat they suffered at France’s hands last year, being mauled 53-10 at Twickenham.

France pulled away from a plucky young Welsh side and piled on the points, two weeks after they were lucky to draw with Italy. So, safe to say it’s been an inconsistent ride for France without Antoine Dupont.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been ruled after the first-year medical student diagnosed and reported his own symptoms of concussion.

The winger played the entire 80 minutes of Saturday’s 23-22 victory, and made a crucial break in the build-up to Marcus Smith’s winning kick.

Fabien Galthié had called up Munster centre Antoine Frisch to the training squad, but has released him alongside Emilien Gailleton, Antoine Hastoy, Dany Priso, Posolo Tuilagi and Cameron Woki.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v England on TV and online.

When is France v England?

France v England will take place on Saturday 16th March 2024.

The game takes place at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France.

What time is France v England kick-off?

France v England will kick off at 8pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is France v England on?

France v England will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:20pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream France v England online

France v England will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

France v England key player to watch

Nolann Le Garrec (France)

The young scrum-half provided his side the spark they needed to run up the points against Wales last weekend, dictating the attack and giving his side plenty of territory with the boot.

His most spectacular highlight was an incredible 30-metre reverse pass in the middle of the pitch by the Parisian half-back.

France v England prediction

It’s unlikely that Ireland slip up against Scotland, and as such this match will be a tussle for second place and deciding who may be best placed to challenge for Ireland’s title next year.

Borthwick got his long-awaited signature win last Saturday, but those inconsistencies still exist in England’s game, and it may be too early for this squad to be able to replicate last Saturday’s feat.

They’ve struggled away from home, too, and France will hope that they can end this hot-and-cold tournament with a bang.

Prediction: FRANCE WIN

