They’ll face a tough test in southwest London, though. Steve Borthwick’s side made a sluggish start to the Italy game they eventually won in Rome, and he’ll have lit a fire under them to take no prisoners when they play at home this weekend.

England will once again be without Marcus Smith as the fly-half continues his recovery from a calf problem, leaving George Ford and Fin Smith as the remaining options.

Warren Gatland, meanwhile, has rung in the changes, making seven from the side that started against Scotland, including the return of experienced centre George North to the starting XV.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Wales on TV and online.

When is England v Wales?

England v Wales will take place on Saturday 10th February 2024.

The game takes place at Twickenham Stadium in London.

What time is England v Wales kick-off?

England v Wales will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is England v Wales on?

England v Wales will be shown live on ITV1 from 4pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream England v Wales online

England v Wales will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

England v Wales key player to watch

Maro Itoje (England)

Wales' play sped up and overran the Scots when scrum-half Tomos Williams came on and Aaron Wainwright hit rucks quick and hard.

It’ll be up to Itoje to disrupt the Welsh breakdown, slow the ball down, and be a general nuisance to the entire Welsh pack.

England v Wales prediction

Wales will enter with a certain level of confidence and a 'nothing to lose' attitude that England need to be wary of.

But it should be a win for England, and they should aim to do it in convincing fashion given Wales have won just two of their last 11 Six Nations matches.

Prediction: England WIN

