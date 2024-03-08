The hosts will, however, be boosted by the return of young half-back duo Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith. Whether that will be enough to propel them to victory against the Irish is unlikely.

Andy Farrell’s side are expected to see the incredibly uplifting return of full-back Hugo Keenan and centre Garry Ringrose, the latter of which has yet to feature in this year’s Six Nations.

Ireland have won their last four matches against England, and a fifth will mean only a final day tie against Scotland stands in the way of taking home back-to-back Grand Slams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Ireland on TV and online.

When is England v Ireland?

England v Ireland will take place on Saturday 9th March 2024.

The game takes place at Twickenham Stadium in London, UK.

What time is England v Ireland kick-off?

England v Ireland will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is England v Ireland on?

England v Ireland will be shown live on ITV1 from 4:20pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream England v Ireland online

England v Ireland will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

England v Ireland key player to watch

Marcus Smith (England)

England’s attack has been, to put it bluntly, really quite bad this year. Misfiring and faltering, it’ll be up to Smith and Mitchell to ignite the attack and find a way through Ireland’s impenetrable defence.

The attack started well against Scotland but degraded into cluelessness. Smith will need to take charge of this game or England won’t fire a shot.

England v Ireland prediction

There was a time when a trip to Twickenham would have been a daunting task for Ireland, winning there just twice in the entire 2010s.

But that fear is long gone, and Ireland will enter southwest London supremely confident that they can not only beat England, but walk away with a bonus point and cement their title win – a final day clash with Scotland the only thing remaining in the way of a Grand Slam.

Prediction: IRELAND WIN

