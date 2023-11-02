Max Verstappen has already clinched his third successive title, but continues to cruise to victories with all the comfort of a leisurely Sunday drive.

Behind him, the battle for second rages on. Red Bull's Sergio Pérez crashed out of his home race in Mexico City last weekend during the first turn.

Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton clawed his way to second to shave the gap down to 20 points in the standings.

Elsewhere, Ferrari showed electrifying pace to lock out the front row of the grid after qualifying last weekend, and will be determined to bring that pace to the race in Interlagos, while Lando Norris enjoyed the drive of his life to rise from 17th to fifth over the course of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the São Paulo Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

When is the São Paulo Grand Prix?

The São Paulo Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 5th November 2023.

The race begins at 5pm, meaning a later start than usual for British fans.

How to watch the São Paulo Grand Prix on TV

The São Paulo Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 3:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Live stream São Paulo Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

São Paulo Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 3rd November

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 2:30pm

Qualifying – 6pm

Saturday 4th November

From 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Sprint Shootout – 2pm

Sprint – 6:30pm

Sunday 5th November

From 3:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 5pm

